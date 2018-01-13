A Play park for Sea Lots

Shevon Toppin tries out the mini rock climbing wall at the playground.

The children in Sea Lots, Port of Spain, have a newly installed play park to call their own, thanks to the members of the Sea Lots Open Bible Church.

After submitting their application to the Digicel Foundation for an Extraordinary Projects Impacting Communities (EPIC) grant, the faith-based organisation was successful in attaining the funds to fulfil their objective of casting a foundation and installation of the play ground equipment. Carmela Charles, secretary of the Open Bible Church said the children from the area need a space in familiar surroundings where they can socialise and grow. The outdoor facility further complements the good work of the Open Bible Church youth and community outreach.