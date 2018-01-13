5 held with ganja

Five men were arrested and a quantity of marijuana and ammunition seized by Santa Flora police during an anti-crime exercise on Tuesday.

The exercise, co-ordinated by Ag Snr Supt Neville Adams and supervised by Sgt Sheldon Ablacksingh, took place between 6 pm and 10 pm, during which officers intercepted two cars, one with the male driver alone and the other containing four men, along the SS Erin Road.

A search of one of the cars resulted in seven packets containing 345 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 1.4 kilos of marijuana with an estimated street value of $14,200 being discovered. When officers searched the car which contained four men, they found a crocus bag containing ten packets of marijuana weighing 4.85 kilos with an estimated street value of $48,510.

The five suspects; a 31-year-old taxi driver of Tunapuna; a 30-year-old; a 26-year-old; a 40-year-old and a 30-year-old all of Arouca, were arrested. Also involved in the exercise were Ag Supt Robert Phillip, Insp Keshwar Mangroo and PCs Vikash Ramdass, Ainsley Mohammed and Rickey Harrington.