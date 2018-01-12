Soca monarch on, hospitality fete off Soca monarch on Hospitality fete off

International Soca Monach Aaron “Voice” St Louis in action at UWI Fete 2017, produced by Caesar’s Army. FILE PHOTO BY JEFF K MAYERS

Patrons have no fear as the annual International Soca Monarch competition is on. Doubts hung as to whether the annual show would come off as Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced a cut, by one-third, in financial donations for all events.

However, in a release sent to media this afternoon, Caribbean Prestige Foundation, the event organisers, confirmed the event would happen.

The release said, "The Caribbean Prestige Foundation wishes to announce that the 2018 International Soca Monarch competition is on. Fantastic Friday will once again be the event to kick off the carnival weekend. Mr Peter Scoon and dedicated team at CPF are currently finalising the details of this year's event. Details of the show will follow in the coming days, so stay tuned."

Newsday was also reliably informed that there will be a semi-final competition, although details surrounding time and place remain uncertain.