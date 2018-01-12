(Don’t) DIAL 112 FOR EMERGENCY

112

RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS

A Whats App broadcast message encourgaing people to dial 112 for emergency assistance in dangerous situations has been deemed to be misleading by the police service.

While the number would have worked in the past, yesterday the police disconnected that emergency line.

Police public information officer Michael Jackman confirmed that the line was temporarily in service – up until midday yesterday, when it was taken off the local network.

Newsday tried the number just before midday yesterday and was connected to an emergency line. When reporters tried again, they were connected to the line but put on hold.

Jackman said discussions are under way on reopening the line permanently.

Until then, people are advised to dial 999, 911, 555, 800-TIPS or call the nearest police station in an emergency.