CAL pulls Invaders sponsorship CAL pulls Invaders $$ but manager tells fans: see you in Savannah

The Invaders play at the Panorama Finals at the Queen's Park Savannah in 2016. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

YVONNE WEBB

Weeks before National Panorama finals, Caribbean Airlines has pulled its sponsorship from the Invaders Steel Orchestra because of economic constraints the airline is facing.

Confirmation came from Invaders manager Michael Dim Chong. He said word came via a formal letter the band received on Wednesday .

Dim Chong said this would have a tremendous impact on the 77-year-old band, but not so much that it would have to pull out from the competition.

He said with an understanding of the economic situation, the band was prepared for some kind of cutback.

"Mentally we were prepared for not the best, but certainly it was a surprise (their) pulling it completely."

He said the band had never been totally dependant on sponsorship, and its accounts are not totally dry, but might be after Ash Wednesday.