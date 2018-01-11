TT Chamber backs Paula

Thet TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce has welcomed the Government and Opposition’s co-signing of the nomination paper of retired Justice Paula Mae Weekes as President. In a brief comment, Chamber CEO Gabriel Faria said, “All the feedback from our members has been positive and we look forward to her nomination.”

A total of 14 elected MPs – ten Government and four Opposition — supported Weekes’ nomination in accordance with Section 30 of the Constitution. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar were among the MPs who signed the paper yesterday. It was then submitted to Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bridgid Annisette-George, chairman of the Electoral College.

With Weekes being the only candidate, the Electoral College will confirm her as President-designate when it meets on January 19. Incumbent President Anthony Carmona’s term of office ends on March 19.