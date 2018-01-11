Three-day state funeral for Richards

Former President George Maxwell Richards.

A three-day state funeral for former president George Maxwell Richards will begin on Monday with his body lying in state at the Parliament Tower, International Waterfront Centre in Port of Spain from 10 am to 6 pm.

On Tuesday, Richards’ body will be transported at the head of a funeral procession through the University of the West Indies’ St Augustine campus with the body returning to lie in state at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain. Richards was a former pro-vice chancellor and campus principal of the campus. He also served as chancellor of the University of Trinidad and Tobago.

The funeral service will begin at 10 am on Wednesday at NAPA.

Minister Stuart Young yesterday said invitations have gone out to Caricom heads of state and Government is awaiting their response. “There are still a lot of details being worked out. A lot of discussions are taking place. The State is trying its best to make sure that we are fully supporting the family of the former president in this time of sorrow.We are making the necessary arrangements. Once everything has been finalised then the appropriate body will make that final announcement.”

Richards body will be cremated in a private ceremony at Belgroves Funeral Home. Young said the family is asking for arrangements to be made for a ceremony in San Fernando for the scattering of the ashes. “Those details are being worked out,” he said.