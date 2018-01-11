Pres to the ‘Max’ Pres to the ‘Max’

THE EDITOR: I am calling on some of our citizens to stop this damn race talk.

Everywhere you turn, and everyday you are hearing...race talk and more race talk — on the radio, in public spaces, in the Parliament and during election campaigns. I really fed up as a patriot and “culture man.”

It is incumbent on all Trinis to make Trinbago a place where we could live in peace, love and harmony. Is either we live in peace, or die in pieces. The race talk is like my grandmother’s plum tree...overbearing.

A cursory look at what is happening worldwide with race talk, should tells us to stop this gobar. We are not fighting civil war, thank God. Let’s try to live in love, peace and unity.

On another note, condolences to the family of former president George Maxwell “Max” Richards on the sad passing of this fine gentleman. As a retired journalist, he always respected the Press. I have observed the man affectionately called “Max” from a distance and found him a classy individul, one who walked with kings, but kept the common touch.

“Max” was Trini to the max. President “Max” was a lover of all things Trini.

He loved the pan, mas, calypso, soca and chutney. Rest in peace, “Max.”

Keith Anderson, Santa Cruz