Parents of "caged child" could face charges

Video footage of a young child in a cage has surfaced on social media. The video which appears to have been taken in Trinidad shows a child trapped in a small cage as he curses a male relative who is recording him.

A police investigation has been launched into a social media video depicting a nude child trapped inside a small cage on Tuesday, according to the police Child Protection Unit (CPU) yesterday.

The 28-second-long video, which showed the child cursing a male relative while locked inside the cage, has been defended by some social media users, who said the boy was only playing. However, police believe the child's use of obscene language warranted an investigation into the boy's living conditions and environment.