Increased security measures for Parade of the Band

KRISTI MARIE MADRAY

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) has appealed to band leaders to exercise, “a level of reasonability”, with regard to security for upcoming Carnival celebrations. At a meeting on Wednesday with members of the NCC and band leaders at the VIP Lounge, Grand Stand in the Queen’s Park Savannah, security measures were discussed.

President of the Employers’ Consultative Association (ECA) Keston Nancoo, who chaired the meeting, asked band leaders to comply so, “we can have a nice easy flow along the parade route.” Although security measures have increased, the parade route for Carnival 2018 remains the same as last year’s.

Clyde Charles, manager of security at the NCC, said he plans to have a two-day security workshop on January 17 and 18, and hopes security managers from all bands will attend. The workshop will take place at the VIP Lounge of the Grand Stand from 7.45 am to 3 pm.

Robert Burt, will host a lecture about security coordination and mass shooting. Charles said, “he would give his experience and expertise which would be helpful in these times.”

The security manager who attends the workshop will be given accreditation so that he or she could easily communicate with any bronze commander of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

Apart from the two-day workshop, Nancoo said, “The operation team, as far as I’m concerned, would go through the parade route with TTEC officials…in order to facilitate a smooth flow”, for the parade route.

While the lines will be raised and trees cut down on the parade routes, Charles asked the band leaders to take initiative to have the same done on the streets where their respective mas camps are. In addition, there will be five security zones where a silver commander of the TTPS will be posted in each zone. These zones are put in place to help to stop any criminal activity which may occur.

While Charles said that more information on security measure would be given during the workshops, Nancoo reminded band leaders to, “…be very conscious of the environment and to say something if you see something.”