Friday 12 January 2018
Local

Imbert: No issues with Farrell

Finance Minister Colm Imbert yesterday said he did not have any issues with former Economic Advisory Board chairman Dr Terrence Farrell.

Imbert thanked Farrell for his service at the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s. He said much was achieved by the board under Farrell’s stewardship.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young said Cabinet decided to form an implementation committee to interact with the private sector on projects which may require input from the Government.

