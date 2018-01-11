Guns found, men arrested

Matura police have two men in custody after they found two pistols and a quantity of ammunition on Wednesday.

Sangre Grande Task Force and CID, under Insp Ken Lutchman and Sgt Alana Lopez Carr, conducted an exercise at about 9.20 am. They went to a quarry on Saunders Trace, Matura, searched six men there and found a Glock pistol and 17 rounds of ammunition on a 30-year-old man of KP Lands, Valencia. When the second suspect saw police had found the pistol on the first, he ran off and dropped another Glock pistol, which was loaded with an extended magazine containing 26 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The man, 30, from Ifill Lane, Pinto Road, Arima, later surrendered to police.

The other four were not detained.