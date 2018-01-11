SRP, three men charged with kidnapping Four get bail in Saturday's alleged kidnapping

UPDATED:

A Special Reserve Police (SRP) officer and three other men accused of abducting and falsely imprisoning a Diego Martin man, and also robbing him of an iPhone, have each been granted $250,000 bail by a Port of Spain magistrate.

SRP Kevon Prescod; Che Edwards; Stephen Prescott, also known as Kadeem Williams, and Seth Gibbs appeared before Magistrate Rehanna Hosein on charges of false imprisonment, kidnapping and robbery with violence.

It is alleged they falsely imprisoned Nicholas Juman on Saturday last, took and unlawfully carried him away and robbed him of a mobile phone while using violence against him.

Hosein denied an application by the prosecution to not grant bail on the basis of the serious nature of the charges and the possibility that the four may interfere with Juman because of an alleged “history” between them.

In her ruling, Hosein said she heard nothing from the prosecution to satisfy her that bail should not be granted for the bailable offences.

On granting bail, she also imposed the condition that each man is to report to the police station where he lives on Mondays and Fridays and not contact Juman or go within ten feet of him.

Juman, 21, of Diego Martin, was alleged to have been bundled into the trunk of a car on Lady Young Road, just as he left the Hilton Trinidad car park.

He managed to escape but was chased and recaptured by the men who lifted him and threw him into the trunk before getting into the car and speeding off.

While the abduction was taking place, Juman’s friends saw the drama and used their cell phones to video record the abduction. They reported the incident to Belmont police. Juman, meanwhile, managed to open the trunk of the car and jumped out while it was going around the Queens Park Savannah.

Prescod was represented by attorney Patrick Godson-Phillips while the other men were represented by attorneys Evans Welch, Kelston Pope and Chelsea John. The other men were represented by attorneys Evans Welch, Kelston Pope and Chelsea John. They are expected to return to court on February 8.