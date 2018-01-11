Chutney Soca Monarch finals for Skinner Park

Southex Director George Singh. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

The Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) finals will be held at Skinner Park, San Fernando, after all.

CSM Promoter George Singh said after discussions with NCC chairman Colin Lucas and the mayor of San Fernando, Junia Regrello, a decision was made to host CSM at the park on January 27.

Earlier this month Singh said low funding from the State had forced the 23-year-old event out of this traditional venue since the main sponsor, NLCB, had also made a sharp cut in its sponsorship.

The semifinals take place at the Liv Nighclub on Saturday at 8pm, when 33 competitors will vie for a spot in the finals against the 2017 joint monarchs, Omardath Maraj and Ravi B.