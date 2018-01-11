Cement war to be settled soon

An ongoing battle between Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) and Barbados-based Rock Hard Cement Ltd (RHCL) can be expected to be settled soon. Attorneys for both cement manufacturers have said in court that they are in discussions with a view to reaching an agreed position.

TCL, in January last year, sued RHCL for defamation and unfair competition, which the local cement company said was contrary to the Protection Against Unfair Competition Act. RHCL, which entered the local market in 2016, is TCL’s first competitor in over three decades.

The conflict between the two companies escalated in 2016, resulting in TCL issuing a series of public alerts warning consumers against using “other brands” of cement said to be of inferior quality. It was also alleged that cement over 120 days old and unfit for use was being sold to the unsuspecting public.

RHCL responded in newspaper advertisements urging consumers to not be alarmed by the “disruptive and misleading” alerts. In its lawsuit, TCL also claimed RHCL had been engaged in a campaign designed to discredit its product and promote its own product as superior. TCL said as a result, it has suffered financial losses and damage to its reputation.

The local company also sought compensation for alleged damage to its reputation as well as compensation for financial losses. Justice Frank Seepersad is hearing the matter. Lawyers for both companies asked for a month, since they were talking with a view to a settlement. They return to court on February 19.