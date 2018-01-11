Anand Ramlogan returns to court on misbehaviour charges

Former attorney general Anand Ramlogan spent less than five minutes in the Port of Spain Magistrates Court on Thursday morning when he reappeared on two criminal charges of misbehaviour in public office and obstruction of justice.

Ramlogan’s case was called before acting Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle Caddle, who was told by prosecutor Insp Winston Dillon that the police file had only recently been given to his seniors by the police officer who laid the charges and is yet to be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for a prosecutor to be appointed.

As a result, the case was adjourned to April 27.

Ramlogan is charged with misbehaviour in public office and obstruction of justice as a result of a report made by director of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) David West on January 28, 2015.