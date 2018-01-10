Zenith ends 2017 as Tobago’s most successful club

ZENITH CHAMP: In this March 2016 file photo, Tobago’s Zenith javelin champion Tyriq Horsford, centre, shows off his gold medal won in the Boys Under-18 category at CARIFTA Games in Grenada.

Zenith Athletic Club concluded the 2017 national track and field season as the most successful club from Tobago.

It was a majestic rebound considering the club’s 38-year history was in jeopardy of being folded when a number of their standout athletes migrated to another entity in the previous season and they had to seek a new training venue at the Signal Hill Secondary School grounds away from their original home at the Shaw Park recreational field

Zenith was the dominant Tobago club at the national Juvenile, Junior and Senior championships which were held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in the month of June and also had the best results at the Carifta Games held in Curacao during the month of April and the Commonwealth Youth Games held in Bahamas in July, also the London World Championships held in August.

At the Juvenile championships, Zenith accumulated 104 points to finish in 7th position overall ahead of Mason Hall Police Youth Club and Tobago Jaguars which tied for 9th place with 80 points.

The gold medal winners for Zenith were Janae De Gannes who broke the national record in the girls under 12 long jump, Mark Cahsani in the boys under14 Javelin and Ce’ Lese Adams in the girls under-14 discus.

Zenith did even better at the Junior Championship accumulating 202 points for a 3rd place finish. Kaizen Panthers was the next best Tobago club ending in 5th position with 136 points

Copping Gold for Zenith were Tobago’s sprint queen Ayla Stanisclaus, who did the double in the girls under 18, 100 and 200 metres, Talena Murray in the girls under 20 javelin, Tehealia Kennedy won the girls under 16 Javelin and shot put.

Tyriq Horsford claimed the boys under-18 javelin while Kymoi Noray topped the female version. Savion Joseph struck gold in the boys under 16 Long Jump, Jelese Alexander won the girls under 16 high jump and Odell Joefield captured the gold medal in the boys under-20 Javelin.

Zenith also left their mark at the Carifta Games. The club gained 7 picks on the national Carifta team which was the joint most with Abilene Wild Cat Club of Trinidad.

Zenith whose head coaches are brothers Wade and Gerald Franklyn, contributed five medals to the national team count of 22. Asha James won a bronze medal in the girls under 20 javelin, Kimoy Noray claimed silver in the girls under 18 Javelin, Ayla Stanisclaus was a member of the girls under 18 relay 4x100 meters Bronze Medal performance while Tyshawn Gray also won a bronze medal as part of the boys under 18, 4x400 meters relay team

The biggest success came from Tyriq Horsford who not only won the boys under 18 javelin but also established a new games record

At the Youth Commonwealth Games, Zenith had the lone Tobago representative on the national team in Tyriq Horsford who placed second in the boys under 18 Javelin

Following the Senior Championships Zenith again had the only selections from Tobago on the nation team for the World Games

Kelly Ann Baptiste made it to the finals of the women 100 metres, where she placed 8th. Semoy Hackette reached the semi-finals of the women 200 meters sprint, while Reny Quow ran the semi-final round of the now famous men’s 4x400 meters relay gold medal performance in London.