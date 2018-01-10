Soldier charged with murder of daughter, 2

TEARS FOR ‘SORI’: Soriah Martin, two, affectionately called “Sori”, died in December after being shot in the head by her father during an argument outside her Sangre Grande home.

A 29-year-old soldier was remanded in custody yesterday and ordered to reappear before a Sangre Grande magistrate today charged with the murder of his two-year-old daughter.

Cpl Kerros Martin of Jacelon Trace, Vega de Oropouche, was charged shortly after 2 am on Wednesday by Insp Ken Lutchman.

He appeared before a justice of the peace at the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was taken to the Golden Grove prison.

On Tuesday, Lutchman presented a police file to the office of the DPP seeking advice on the investigation involving the death of two-year-old Soriya Martin. An autopsy revealed Soriya died from a gunshot wound.

The incident occurred on December 12 last year during an altercation at her mother’s home in Sangre Grande.

After the incident, police held Martin and charged him with wounding 63-year-old Gregory Harracksingh, who was holding Soriya when she was shot. He was given $75,000 bail and appeared in court on December 22 last year.

Harracksingh was shot in the elbow.