Smith gives TTFA’s home thumbs up

Sports Minister Darryl Smith, second from right, makes a point during a visit to the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva yesterday. He is joined by TTFA boss David John-Williams, right, Sport Company Chairman Dinanath Ramnarine, left, and other officials.

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) received a welcomed visit from Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Darryl Smith, as he and other officials of the Sport Company and the TTFA conducted a site visit of the TTFA home of football in Couva yesterday.

TTFA president David John-Williams used the opportunity to show some of the upgrades made at the venue, including improvements to the playing field’s drainage system and the progress of the construction of the training fields. There will be a total of six training fields at the home of football upon completion.

The main field is currently undergoing work and is expected to be in prime condition for next Thursday’s opening doubleheader of the CONCACAF Under 20 Women’s Championship with TT facing Haiti at 7:30pm and Canada taking on Costa Rica from 5pm. The new digital scoreboard installed by the TTFA will also be unveiled for the first time for international competition next Thursday.

Minister Smith expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far and the discussions held with TTFA officials and SporTT led by chairman Dinanath Ramnarine. He also pledged the Ministry’s support towards the upcoming CONCACAF Under 20 Women’s Championship which will see seven nations join the hosts in the battle for three qualifying spots from January 18-28 for the 2018 FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup in France.

“Congratulations to TTFA, it is fantastic to see from paperwork to reality. We did a walk through today with Sport Company, (Sports) Ministry and TTFA, where we visited a number of the sites where work has started. The fields are up and we are looking at finalising where the Sportel and the entertainment centre is going. Work is well on its way and I am happy for the aspect of it,” Smith told TTFA Media.

“But also more importantly, I am hoping that all of Trinidad and Tobago comes out next Thursday and support our ‘Lady Warriors’ who will be doing battle in the CONCACAF Under 20 Championship. I think we have very good chances and I am hoping we can go on to qualify for a Women’s World Cup for the first time. The field looks immaculate and we are doing some sprucing up of the facility.

“What I am very proud of with TTFA is this home of football is going to be one of the pure homes of football where the three different types of football will be played and not much other facilities in the world have that, and this will be there along with the gyms and other facilities.”