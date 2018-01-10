Double murder in Pleasantville Pleasantville double murder

Police officers at the scene of a double murder in Pleansantville. Photo: Ansel Jebodh

A 26-year-old gardener from Pleasantville and a 30-year-old grass cutter from nearby Golconda Settlement were killed in a hail of bullets shortly before mid-day today in the area known as the “Coconuts” in Pleasantville.

Relatives at the scene could shed no light on why the men were killed.

Councillor for Pleasantville Robert Parris in a Facebook post shortly after the murders said he was saddened by what was happening in the community and said he was willing to speak to anyone who could provide suggestions on how to stop the killings in Pleasantville.