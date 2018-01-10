Kamla tells Rowley: "Man up"

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar.

UPDATED:

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to man up to his responsibilities as Prime Minister and stop the blame game. She made this call in response to Rowley’s condemnation of the Opposition’s refusal to support anti-crime legislation in Parliament. The Prime Minister made these comments as he condemned the murders of 14-year- old schoolboy Joshua Andrews and taxi driver Devon Fernandez.

In a statement, Persad-Bissessar said Rowley’s comments will not bring any comfort and security to terrified citizens. “You were ‘red and ready’ and wanted to be in charge and now, you cannot lead,” she charged.

Persad-Bissessar continued, “It is high time Dr. Rowley stops blaming, pouting and complaining. It’s time to wake up, man up and start leading because the country is disintegrating.” She claimed this was an attempt by Rowley to deflect attention from his own incompetent leadership as chairman of the National Security Council and said it was sickening that Rowley would use the murders of Andrews and Fernandez to score cheap political points. “Far from offering any solutions to the problems facing our nation his trite response is to point fingers at the UNC and cry wolf,” she said.

Saying the Law Associations made strong objections to the Anti-Gang Bill 2017, Persad-Bissessar wondered if Rowley is going to blame the Law Association for these dreadful murders as well.

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said Government will be bringing the bill back to Parliament. She said Rowley’s comments were unacceptable with 22 murders taking place so far for the year. Persad-Bissessar recalled that as Opposition Leader, Rowley once said if the Government cannot deal with crime, the Government is part of the problem.

In a televised address to the nation on Sunday, Rowley called on the population not to lose hope in the war against crime and to support the efforts of the police. He also said new efforts by the Strategic Services Agency are seeing improvements in response and detections by the police. While admitting there continue to be many huge negatives, Rowley said, “We are heading in the right direction.