Gateway takes flight tomorrow
Gateway to the World 2018 (GTW2018) takes flight tomorrow at the South Terminal, Piarco International Airport, from 8 pm.
In its second year the event will present an European experience where “passengers” will be invited to indulge in the culture and vivacity of Europe combined with elements of our local Trinbago spirit.
The European culinary experience will offer patrons a wide variety of exquisite dishes and desserts from Italy, France, Spain and Greece, alongside gourmet local food favourites and several drinks zones.
On board to supply festival entertainment are popular big bands Dil-E-Nadan, Kes The Band and D’All Starz. The Gateway will also open up for special performances by several surprise guest artistes and hottest DJs.
As an added bonus, Holiday Inn Express is offering a special Gateway rate for a suite for single or double occupancy to wind down after the night of partying.
Gateway tickets can be obtained at the Airport Administration Centre and outlets. For more info: www.suntixx.com