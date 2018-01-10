Dutchman assists local badminton fraternity

Dutch high performance coach Martijn van Dooremalen.

High performance coaching has been one of the sporting areas of expertise in high demand, and the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association (TTBA) has embraced this trend.

Martijn Van Dooremalen, a former national head coach/technical director of the Dutch Badminton Association, is currently in Trinidad at the invitation of the TTBA. Van Dooremalen, who will be in the country until January 21, will be working with the TTBA to facilitate high performance coaching education, as well as touring clubs and schools to identify potential badminton talent in the country.

This high performance technical director has coached athletes under his stewardship to 55 medals at World Championships, European Championships and Olympic Games. He will be holding a series of meetings with the executive of the TTBA, Ministry of Sport, and the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee, as the Association seeks to elevate the standards of play within the badminton fraternity.

Van Dooremalen will also be working with the national squad to assess the capacity of the players, as well as to work with local coaches to impart some of his expertise and best practices to produce high performances.

The TTBA is hoping to provide a comprehensive overview of the state of badminton in TT with a view to implementing policies that would take the sport to the next level.