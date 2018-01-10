CPL generates US$23.6m for TT

Howzaat? The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) generated US$23.6 million for TT last year, the event’s organisers said in a release Tuesday.

That figure, CPL said, was calculated by UK-based research group SMG Insight using organiser spend, visitor spend and media value.

Trinidad hosted nine CPL T20 matches last August and September, including the final.

The tournament was also the first major international showcase for new Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, which opened in May 2017.

For 2017, CPL spent US$4.5 million in TT, up 171 percent. In addition to the economic impact, CPL directly involved 830 local personnel and filled 9,323 hotel rooms.

Matches played in Trinidad reached a cumulative television audience of 37.6 million. CPL also estimated that the value of exposure and mentions for TT during the event was US$2.8 million.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert said while he had no information on how CPL made its calculations, and would like to see more details on how they worked out their numbers, there is no doubt that the T20 games were well attended and generated a lot of interest.

“Any sporting event that makes a positive contribution to the economy is welcome,” he said.