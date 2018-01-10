Coaches get development training

Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) certified British coach Jim Kelman, centre, paid a courtesy call on THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles at the Administrative Complex, on Wednesday (January 10). With them, left, is Department of Sport coach supervisor Peter Granville.

Coaches in Tobago got a boost through a development training session at the Shaw Park Hard Court on Wednesday.

The all-day session was attended by coaches and sport development officers from the Division of Sport and Youth Affairs. They learned about generic coaching methods and motor skills for sport.

It was conducted by certified UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) coach educator, Jim Kelman. Kelman, a certified UEFA ‘A’ Licence holder, is also an assessor of coaching tutors. The initiative was hosted by the Division of Sport and Youth Affairs through the Department of Sport.