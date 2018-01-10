Chamber hopes new ferry fixes sea-bridge fiasco for good

The Tobago Chamber of Commerce is hoping that the announcement by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that Government is buying a new passenger ferry means that the sea-bridge fiasco will be fixed for once and for all.

Chamber Chairman, Demi John Cruickshank, on a telephone interview, said it was time that a resolution was found for the sea-bridge.

“We at the Chamber, we are very comforted by what we heard from the Prime Minister. We think that it is about time that we bring a resolution to this sea-bridge fiasco in terms of the passenger ferries.

“We did indicate that we could not have carried on any longer with this situation in Tobago, that people cannot move goods and services between Trinidad and Tobago. So, we really hoping that this would fix the problem once and for all,” he said.