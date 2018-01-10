Bassarath to probe Bravo selection drama

Darren Bravo

Azim Bassarath, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB), has described the poor communication between star batsman Darren Bravo, coach Kelvin Williams and the national selectors as “unfortunate”.

Earlier this week, TT chairman of selectors Raphick Jumadeen said he was unaware that Bravo was keen on playing for the Red Force’s four-day team this season or the Regional Super50.

Bravo, in an Instagram post on Monday, revealed he spoke to coach Williams on December 27 and indicated his availability for the Red Force’s final four-day match of the season against Guyana.

“I also told him on the 7th of January that I’m available for the the first eight games of the Super50 and he said that the selectors have selected a 22-man squad and he will have to let the chairman know and get back to me,” Bravo posted.

Bassarath, in an interview with Newsday yesterday, said he is unhappy that the Red Force will not be fielding one of its best players.

“That is a matter for the selectors (but) we don’t like what is being portrayed in the public domain. As a responsible organisation, we will have to do our investigation about what transpired. It’s very unfortunate but unless we don’t find out from the people involved, I cannot say anything,” Bassarath said.

The TTCB boss said Bravo could have spoken directly to the selection committee.

“He could have spoken both the chairman of selectors and the coach. The coach has a good relationship with the senior players and they love Kelvin...I don’t think it’s a problem about who he spoke to,” Bassarath said.

Bassarath said he is unaware if Williams relayed the message to the national selectors.

“It is very unfortunate that something like this could have happened. We thought we would have had or best players playing in this (Super50) tournament,” he said. Former West Indies batsman and Queen’s Park cricket administrator, Bryan Davis, weighing in on the issue, said proper communication is crucial in any sporting organisation.

Davis said communication is key but cannot be only verbal. “On a general basis, you cannot have proper cricket administration without excellent communication. I think written communication should be used more than talking because you never know who is saying what. I think that if things are put in writing, it would be much clearer to everybody. Everybody have email addresses so put it in writing,” Davis said.

Davis said he is eagerly awaiting Bravo’s return to regional and international cricket.

“I am always happy to see Darren Bravo play, I think he is a fine batsman. Whatever problem, they have they have to sort out,” he said.