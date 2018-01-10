Alves teams up with Road Trip TT
Erphaan Alves is the new brand ambassador for Road Trip TT –the local adventure, outdoor and travel company. Alves described the collaboration as the “perfect synergy.”
“In addition to being a soca artiste, I love to travel, explore and have new experiences and these elements embody the characteristics of the Road Trip TT brand,” Alves said in a media release.
As a result of the partnership, the public can expect to see specialty events, promotions and contests involving Alves and Road Trip TT brands.
Kenyon Champion the experience manager of Road Trip TT said: “It’s only fitting that our two unique, fun and energetic brands partner with each other as we continue to grow and succeed in our respective industries.”
Road Trip TT offers fun, safe and memorable outdoor experience, the release said.
Alves 2018 Carnival offerings include Overdue and an energetic collaboration with soca queen Destra Garcia called Waistline Pelting. For more info: Facebook, Instagram and Youtube or at www.roadtriptt.com
Alves can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.