23 killed since Jan 1

THEY KILLED MY SON: Cleopatra Wilson is inconsolable at the scene where her 30-year-old son Akeemie Wilson and his friend Jahmie Donaldson, 26, were shot dead in Pleasantville yesterday. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

With just eleven days into the new year, the murder toll continues to sky-rocket. The latest killings of two friends in Pleasantville yesterday morning have now increased the murder count to 23. The count was 10 for the same period last year.

Jahmie Donaldson, 26, and 30-year-old Akeemie Wilson were shot dead while cutting bush at Elm Street, Coconut Drive, Pleasantville. They died on the spot. Police believe high-powered guns were used by the killers. Crime scene investigators found over 20 spent shells at the scene.

Eyewitnesses said, at about 11.30 am a silver Lancer car stopped in front Donaldson’s house. The occupants pointed guns through the windows of the car and started shooting at Wilson and Donaldson who had cutlasses and were trimming a fence.

The mid-morning shooting caused panic and terror among the residents.

“I was cooking when I heard the explosion,” one resident said. “I could not believe it was gunshots. I was so afraid to come outside thinking the shooters were still around.” As police officers cordoned off the area, residents lined the street looking at the bodies. Wilson’s mother Cleopatra, accompanied by relatives, were crying. Cleopatra was on work when she was told that her son was murdered. Her screams echoed throughout the community. “No. Oh God, no. Please don’t say that is my baby on the ground,” she said before collapsing on the road. “Whosoever did this, they would meet it. Their turn is coming, I promise.”

Nearby, covered in blood, was Donaldson’s father Ralph. When he received news that his son was killed he went to the scene and embraced his son’s body. As he spoke to Newsday, a weeping Ralph wiped the bloodstains from his face. He said his son did not deserve such a death.

“I don’t know why anyone would want to kill him. I don’t know of anybody threatening him. I spoke to him while he was cutting the grass with his partner.“ He said he could not understand why his son was killed.

Investigators said no motive has yet been established for the murders. They confirmed, however, that Wilson was on bail for a robbery charge. Autopsies on both bodies are expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre today. Police who went to the scene included inspectors Don Gajadhar, Daryl Corrie, PC Ramroop and others. The latest incident is the third for the year where two people have been killed at the same time. On Monday, 14-year-old student Joshua Andrews and taxi driver Devon Fernandez, 33, were shot dead and burnt in Fernandez’s car in Morvant. And on Thursday last, Shaquille Thomas of Tunapuna and 24-year-old Kylon Alexander of D’abadie, Arima shot dead at Pioneer Drive, Carapo, Arima.