Trou Macaque locked down

NALINEE SEELAL

Close to 150 police and soldiers locked down several areas at Trou Macaque, Laventille to search for illegal arms and ammunition in the aftermath of the murders of the school boy Joshua Andrews and PH taxi driver Devon Hernandez.

Around 4 am the joint team of officers lead by Assistance Commissioner of Police Radcliff Boxhil and Acting Senior Supt Ajith Persad cordoned off the Trou Macaque community and carried out house to house searches for illegal arms and ammunition.

During the searches 12 people were detained for firearm offenses as well as outstanding warrants.

Officers also took time off during the exercise to visit relatives of the murdered school boy Joshua Andrews to offer their condolences.

Residents of Trou Macaque welcomed the joint police/ army exercise and pleaded with the officers to find heavily armed gang members who continue to instil fear among law abiding citizens living in the Trou Macaque community.