State funeral to be held

JUST A LITTLE RAIN: Late former President Prof George Maxwell Richards was not afraid to brave a heavy downpour at an event he and his wife attended while he was in office. Many have hailed him as a man of the people.

Former President of the Republic Prof George Maxwell Richards will receive a State funeral.

This was disclosed yesterday by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Stuart Young.

Richards, 86, died on Monday night. Young said Government offered Richards’ family a State funeral and his family accepted. He said further details will be provided as and when available.

Young’s disclosure came hours after Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley issued a statement, expressing his condolences to Richards’ family.

In the statement issued by the OPM, Rowley said details of funeral arrangements for Richards would be made after consulting with his family.

National flags were flown at half-mast throughout the country in accordance with a directive from National Security Minister Edmund Dillon.

In expressing his great sadness at the news of Richards’ passing, Rowley said, “As the holder of the highest office in the land from 2003 to 2013, he served this country with class and distinction even as he remained grounded in his love for all things TT especially Carnival and soca music. Max, as he was affectionately known by the citizens of our twin-island republic, struck you as a man who was not only accomplished but also enjoyed life to the fullest.”