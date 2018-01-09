Point mayor: Safety, security top priorities for Carnival

Point Fortin Mayor Abdon Mason promises safety and security will be top priorities for Carnival and borough anniversary celebrations this year.

“The Point Fortin Borough Council is leading the way, and we call on burgesses and visitors alike to take responsibility for their own safety and security. Take no chances, and let us all make Carnival and borough anniversary celebrations the safest ever,” Mason said.

He was addressing the first monthly meeting for the year of the Point Fortin Security Council on Friday at the corporation’s building at Mahaica, Point Fortin.

Describing Point Fortin as a relatively safe and secure place, Mason said the corporation is taking no chances.

“We are engaging the police to ensure that enough officers are deployed on the streets and that there are regular mobile patrols. Our business owners and operators must feel safe, and must know that their properties are secure. Our burgesses must also feel comfortable in leaving their residences to enjoy the Carnival and borough celebrations.”

Borough Day will be celebrated on May 5. Two weeks of celebrations officially end on the first Sunday in May. The events include J’Ouvert, the Miss Point Fortin Queen show, a military parade and fetes.

The mayor hinted that for both sets of celebrations, the corporation would use CCTV systems.

On traffic, he said: “We have placed this issue on the front burner, and will seek traffic restrictions very early, so that the motoring public as well as pedestrians would be aware of the flow of traffic during the celebrations.”

He and the corporation are hoping that through public awareness, participants would comply.

People who fail to do so should be prepared to face the consequences of such action. Wreckers will be on standby as well as police to enforce the law and maintain order and public safety, Mason added.