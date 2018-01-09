Lifetime Achievement Award for SuperBlue

SuperBlue will be honoured by RGP with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the culture of Trinidad and Tobago.

For over 30 years the name SuperBlue (Austin Lyons) has been making a name for himself in the music industry. His songs, Ethel, Barbara, Soca Baptist and Flag Party, among others, have helped to cement his name in soca’s hall of fame.

Fifteen years ago Randy Glasgow Productions (RGP) hosted SuperBlue in concert. Chief executive officer of RGP, Randy Glasgow says on February 17 SuperBlue will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to the culture of Trinidad and Tobago. “His music has stood the test of time. His performances have told a story of this country’s vibrancy and more than that, every bit of SuperBlue’s exhilarating stage shows have been the blue print for much of what is seen when soca stars such as Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin (Ian Alvarez), Super’s daughter, Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez and many others mount stages around the world today.”

Glasgow said RGP will present Super Blue with the award at the Calypso and Comedy Cool Down

concert at NAPA in Port of Spain. He will also be a featured act at the annual Ladies Night Out Mega

Concert on February 26.

Last year RGP paid tribute to Dil - E - Nadan’s Raymond Ramnarine at the annual Chutney Brass Festival in south,Trinidad.