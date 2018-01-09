Kamla: Richards was always willing to listen

Former President George Maxwell Richards.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar in a statement of condolence yesterday hailed late former president Prof George Maxwell Richards as a statesman whom she hoped will inspire the nation’s youngsters to greatness.

She was deeply saddened to learn of his passing.

“I remember him as honourable, patriotic and noble, and he served TT with distinction in his role as Head of State.

“During my term as Prime Minister, I valued his sound advice, and I recall his wit and wisdom during our consultations. And although we may have had differing views at times, he was always willing to listen.”

Persad-Bissessar said the nation has lost a statesman and a true son of the soil.

“Professor Richards has left a legacy of excellence and service to his country, both in academia and during his term as President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

“On behalf of the United National Congress and on my own behalf, I extend our deepest condolences to Professor Richards’ family, and we join the national community in mourning the loss of this notable and exemplary individual.

“It is my hope that Professor George Maxwell Richards’ life will serve to inspire our young people to aspire to greatness. Let us remember and honour his contributions to our country.