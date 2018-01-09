Govt, THA talk self government

Government and the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) yesterday held talks on internal self government for the island.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister said a team from the Government met with THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles and other members of the Assembly at the THA’s Administrative Building in Scarborough.

The Government’s team included Planning and Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Fitzgerald Hinds, Chief Parliamentary Counsel, Ian McIntyre SC, Samraj Harripaul of the Law Reform Commission and an officer from the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, were members of this team. Robinson-Regis is also Leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives.

The THA’s legal team, led by Gilbert Peterson (SC), also attended the meeting. The statement said it is expected that the work coming out of this meeting will be instrumental in advancing a draft Bill for Tobago’s Internal Self-Government to the Parliament. Internal self government for Tobago was one of the People’s National Movement’s 2015 general election manifesto promises.