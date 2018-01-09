Chamber welcomes ferry

Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce president Ramchand Rajbal Maraj has welcomed Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s announcement that a new ferry had been found to service the seabridge, which has been floundering after six aborted tenders by the Port Authority.

In a nationally televised address on Sunday, Rowley said the new vessel will create a dramatic improvement on the seabridge and bring relief to the long-suffering people of Tobago from the early months of 2018.

In a telephone interview on Monday, Maraj, admitting he had not heard the entire address, said the ferry issue should have been resolved “a long time ago” if the Tobago tourist industry was to be saved.

“For too long this issue has not been resolved, and what is happening is a great economic loss to the people of Tobago,” he said. “It is also a hit on the tourist industry in Tobago as well as a matter of fact people have been stating that because of the long delays at both the air and sea port, they would not be coming back to Tobago, and that of itself is not sending a good message for the tourist industry.”