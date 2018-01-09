Carmona: Richards a visionary leader

In this photo taken in 2009, then President George Maxwell Richards is sprayed with abeer during Phagwa celebrations at the Tunapuna Hindu School.

President Anthony Carmona has praised his predecessor, Prof George Maxwell Richards as an “astute and visionary” leader, who was true to the tenets of the Constitution.

Richards, who died from a heart attack on Monday at the age of 87, served as President from 2003-2013. Carmona released a statement yesterday offering condolences on behalf of his family, to Richards’. During his tenure, Carmona said, Richards had “great, well-merited concerns with respect to institutions of governance... and the proper and just execution of their mandate.”

Carmona quoted Richards’ address at the ceremonial opening of the Third Session of the Tenth Parliament, in July 2012:

“Decisions taken in this Parliament must be such as to ensure even-handedness and transparency in policies that affect the welfare of all our citizens. There must be equality of opportunity and merit must count above every other consideration…We need to be more conscious of the provisions of our Constitution. We should take the trouble to inform ourselves of what is in fact a contract between the people of this nation and our leaders. It is a contract that goes beyond the contemporary high points of election drama that takes place from time to time.”

If, as a nation, Carmona said, we wish to be true to the Constitution and our democracy, now is as good a time as any to reflect and embrace Richards’ words.

“TT remains grateful for the exemplary public service of our fourth president, Professor George Maxwell Richards,” he said.

Richards’ life was a constant search for and attainment of excellence, Carmona said, citing the former president’s humble beginnings in South Trinidad, his achievements in academia, and then as principal of the University of the West Indies, St Augustine.

“Richards’ life and legacy represent a strong signal and an exemplary testament of social mobility and what is achievable through hard work, sacrifice, service and meritocracy,” Carmona said.