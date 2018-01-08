Whiteland man charged with murder

A 37-year-old Whiteland man appeared before a Siparia magistrate yesterday charged with the murder of his neighbour Daveanand Ramsingh last April.

A release from the police said Rishi Gopie was charged with murder on Sunday by PC Kevon Nelson after receiving advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul. Ramsingh was found lying in a pool of blood outside his Penal home with chop marks after he reportedly got into a heated argument with another man. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigations were conducted by Insp Darryl Coorie of the Homicide Bureau Region 3.