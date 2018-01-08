UTT take Courts Netball opening day KO title
GEORGE BAPTISTE
University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) are the new champions of the Opening Day knockout after the Courts All Sectors Netball League got underway for the 28th season.
After whipping Fire 6-3 in their semi-final match-up in the Premiership Division, the UTT women defeated Police Youth Club 7-4 in the final.
Samantha Wallace, a national goal-shoot and professional netballer in England, had a perfect six goals from six attempts, while Aquilla Blugh netted one of her two attempts to give UTT the victory and title.
Joelisa Cooper, a national utility player, scored four of her five attempts for the beaten Police Youth Club.
Police were also dethroned as Opening Day knockout champs in the Championship Division.
Bermudez beat the Policewomen 6-2 in the divisional final on Saturday after getting past Fire 4-2 in their semi-final.
Police beat TSTT 6-2 to advance from the other semi. But Police Youth Club won the Alternative Division title, edging Fire 4-3 in the final.