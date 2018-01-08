Two murder accused in Chaguanas court

Joseph Bennett is taken to the Chaguanas Magistrates' Court yesterday after he was charged with murdering his common law wife Arisa Vana David on January 2. PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

Two Chaguanas men appeared before a magistrate yesterday, one charged with the murder of his 25-year-old estranged wife and the other, the murder of his neighbour - a retired police officer.

In separate incidents, 36-year-old taxi driver Joseph Bryan Bennette was charged with murdering Arisa Vana David while 29-year-old mechanic Nankool Ramcharran was charged with murdering 59-year-old retired corporal John Ramkissoon on January 1 at Gopaul Trace, Palmiste, Longdenville. The matters were heard before senior magistrate Gloria Jasmath in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court.

Dressed in a black t-shirt and jeans Ramcharan was the first to be taken before the magistrate. He was charged by PC Kareema Francois. Ramkissoon was stabbed to his head and chest at his home during an altercation with a man.

Bennette allegedly murdered David at their Limehead Road, Chaguanas home on January 2. He was charged by Cpl Steven Forbes. David was found dead in the bedroom by her two daughters.