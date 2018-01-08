Time for talk is done, Mr PM

THE EDITOR: I listened with anticipation to the Prime Minister’s address to the nation on Sunday night, hoping some speck of light might shine through what we, the nation, already knew was going to be a “blame-the-last-administration; we-have-no-money-so-suck-salt; while-we-move-with-full-security; and don’t-even-visit-the-grocery” speech.

There was complete darkness - no speck of light.

At this point, I don’t know if the Prime Minister realizes yet that we the population truly don’t care.

We don’t care which administration built the Children’s Hospital, just open the damn thing.

We will remember however the regime that opened the hospital which saved our children’s life.

We don’t care which administration built what housing complex, but we will remember the regime that gave us the roof over our head.

We don’t care which administration had a crime plan but we will remember which regime got crime under control.

It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.

So what if the last administration started certain plans and projects and didn’t complete it? They did half the work for you. Now enhance those projects and finish the job.

That we will remember. Stop blaming the last administration for your shortcomings and do something, anything!!!

If you are serious about corruption, start with your own people. All of those who are padding contracts to fill their own pockets and those who are “selling” information about upcoming contracts should be arrested, fired etc.

Isn’t that called insider trading and is illegal anyway? Man-up Mr PM.

Francine Mohammed via email