Shot teen brain dead

18-year-old shooting victim Keyshawn Isaiah Joseph may be brain dead after a fatal shooting near his Santa Cruz home on Saturday.

Contrary to earlier reports, 18-year-old shooting victim, Keyshawn Isaiah Joseph is not dead, but was deemed "brain dead" by doctors at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex this morning.

Joseph was shot and fatally wounded near his Carmona Lane, Santa Cruz home on Saturday and underwent emergency surgery yesterday.