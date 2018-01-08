Police officers bring Christmas cheer to Moriah family

Women police officers from the Moriah Police Station carry baskets of Christmas goodies for the Korla/Mitchell family.

Police officers of the Moriah Police Station took the time to bring cheer and hope to a family in need in the season of goodwill to all men, when they donated much needed items for Christmas.

Officer in charge of Moriah Police Station, Sgt Sherla Prince, along with other officers, chipped in to organise donation of needed items after investing in some thoughtful investigations.

Titling their initiative, "We Serve, We Care, We Can," the officers donated mattresses, stove, toys, clothes and assorted groceries to the nine-member Korla/Mitchell family.

Commenting on the initiative, Sgt Prince said it was imperative that the officers of the Division serve in other ways so as to develop bonds with community members, and to also show that police officers do care, as well as protecting and serving the public. She wished residents of Moriah all the best for 2018.