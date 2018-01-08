Nursing student: Marijuana for depression

A 23-year-old nursing student charged with having marijuana, found inside her handbag, confessed to using drugs to help her deal with depression. Shontell Holford of Chaguanas appeared before senior magistrate Gloria Jasmath in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court. The marijuana weighed 2.1 grammes.

Holford was also charged jointly with Steven Daily and Jevon Castillo for possession of 1.5 grammes of marijuana found in a car. Prosecutor Sgt Pooran Bisnath told the magistrate the trio was arrested on Sunday at Egypt Trace, Enterprise Chaguanas.

The court heard police were on patrol and stopped after detecting a strong a scent of marijuana from the car in which Holford, Daily and Castillo were occupants. Police searched the car and found marijuana on the floor of the front passenger seat and in Holford’s handbag.

Attorney Shiva Boodoo, who represented Holford, said his client was a nursing student at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago. She was ordered to pay $2,000 in fines while Daily and Castillo was ordered to pay $1,000 each in fines.