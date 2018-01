Mayhem in Laventille as schoolchild shot dead

The car in which police believe at least two people were killed in the Trou Macaque shooting.

A shooting in Trou Macaque, Morvant, has reportedly left a driver and three schoolchildren injured.

The Newsday has been able to confirm at least two people have died and two others taken to hospital.

The shooting took place shortly after 3 pm.

According to reports, gunmen shot at a taxi transporting the schoolchildren near Pelican Extension, Morvant.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia told Newsday he had been told one schoolchild had been killed.