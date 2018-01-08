Massive in CSM semis

Southex CEO George Singh at yesterday’s launch of the NLCB Play Whe Chutney Soca Monarch competition and the Red Cross Children’s Carnival at the NLCB Suite, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

Nermal “Massive” Gosein has been selected among 34 semifinalists in this year’s Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) competition with his controversial song Rowlee Mudda Count. The announcement was made yesterday by George Singh, CEO of Southex Event Management Company Ltd, producer of the competition.

Also being produced by Southex is the Red Cross Children’s Carnival. Both events were launched yesterday at the NLCB suite, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

When contacted yesterday, Massive said he has nothing to say except that he is ready for the competition stage. And Singh told reporters his organisation plans, from 2019, to target online viewers in an attempt to generate revenue from the CSM.

He said the organisers have recognised the online community is bigger than the actual crowd in front of the stage. “Come 2019, we will be looking at ways in which we can monetise the show from online viewers,” Singh said. “On the social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook live, you have 70,000 to 80,000 people looking at the show in the night from all over the world from 60 to 70 countries. These are statistics that we actually have and this is a growing community.”

Singh said although the CSM had a “very eventful past week,” in 2018-2019, people will see visible changes as the campaign rolls out, engaging more youth, and spread over a wider period, giving sponsors more return on their investment. He said the CSM will move forward with its semifinal round on Saturday at the LIV Nightlife, Gulf View, La Romaine.

“The show will begin promptly at 10 pm. Approximately 100 artistes made submissions to be considered by a screening panel and of these, 34 songs were selected and will now go on to compete at the semi-finals. The grand final is scheduled for January 27.” A venue for the final, which has traditionally been held at Skinner Park, San Fernando, has not yet been determined.

He also said the Red Cross Children’s Carnival for 2018-2019 will also have some changes and will engage the youth in schools, encouraging them to preserve their heritage with designs, through a competition that involves the Ministry of Education.

“There is now a clear vision and growth plan for the event,” he said, explaining that 2018 will see the introduction of a Zika category through an initiative of the International Red Cross. He recalled that in February 2016 the World Health Organisation declared the Zika virus a global public health emergency. By September 2016, the US Congress had allocated US$1.1 billion to help fight the spread and effects of the Zika virus.”

“It is hoped that through the introduction of this category...young people will be made more aware of Zika, as they will have to research it. There will be an increase in persons wanting to volunteer for the TT Red Cross, raising the profile of the TT Red Cross as a major player in community work, that all internal and external stakeholders will understand the Zika initiative,” he said. Singh said the prizes for the three Zika categories will be $5,000 in cash each. The Red Cross Children’s Carnival will take place on February 3, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

34 Chutney Soca semi-finalist acts:

Kavita Ramkisson

Devanand Gattoo

Rizaan Ali

Kenneth Supersad

Nisha Ramsook

Jerome “Rome” Precilla

Shiva Lakhan

Nirmal Samaroo

Nishard Mayroo and Neval Chatelal

Shivan Ragoonath and Slammer Cutter

Kerron Tyron Williams

O’Neil Bhajman

Surendra Ramoutar

Veekash Sahadeo and Ravi Babooram

Kenneth Salick

Rick Ramoutar

Saleem Beharry

Nermal “Massive” Gosein

Vishan Mohammed

Imran Beharry

Kavita Maharaj

Avinash Sookraj

Edwin “Crazy” Ayoung

Kumar Sienarine

Jesh Ramnanan

Ramnarine Prabhoo

Nigel Gobin

Vishnu “Vee Ram” Ramkaran

Anil Rock

Alex B

Veejai Ramkisson

Mario Jitman

Lochan “Mr Rave” Ragoobir

Rikki Jai.