Garcia: TT needs help and prayers

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

“This country needs help. This country needs serious prayers.”

This was the response of Education Minister Anthony Garcia yesterday after learning about the shooting incident at Pelican Extension, Morvant which claimed the lives of a student and the driver of a taxi in which the student was a passenger.

Garcia, sounding distressed while talking to Newsday by phone, said the student who was killed attended Morvant/Laventille Secondary School.

“This makes me feel very, very sad, because this is not the first time an incident of this nature happened.

“A little over a year ago, two students who attended the Success/Laventille Secondary School were killed almost under similar circumstances. This country needs help. This country needs a lot of prayers.”

Garcia said his team will be talking to students at the school, and the ministry’s Student Support Services Division (SSSD) will be working with the family.