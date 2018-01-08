Five arrested after robbery

Five people, including a 19-year-old man, was arrested after they robbed a Chinese restaurant in Arouca on Sunday morning.

According to police, the owner of Yiahao Chinese Restaurant was at his business on the Eastern Main Road, Arouca, at about 10.25 am when four of the five men, some of whom were armed, entered the restaurant.

The men announced a robbery, beat the owner, then stole $2,200 before escaping in a grey Hyundai Elantra.

However, during the robbery, a victim in the restaurant managed to contact police and members of the Northern Division Task force, under the supervision of Cpl Ricardo Pamphille, responded.

The police intercepted the vehicle just as the men were about to escape.

The suspects – a 30-year-old, a 29-year-old, a 28-year-old, a 25-year-old and a 19-year-old, all of Beetham Gardens – were arrested and taken into custody.