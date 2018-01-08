Diaz queries funding for transport of Tobago bands for Panorama

Pan Trinbago’s president Keith Diaz is unhappy with the allocation for pan from the National Carnival Commission., and is particularly concerned about the funding to get Tobago steelbands to Trinidad for Panorama 2018.

NCC chairman Colin Lucas announced a $20.5 million allocation for pan Trinbago at the launch of Carnival last Friday at the VIP Lounge, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

“In 2016, when we faced the scenario of $2.7 million with the bands coming from Tobago, I get stick, I get lash, I get hit left, right and centre and that is a problem for 2018 right now,” Diaz said

Diaz said he did not know where the NCC or the Ministry of Finance would find the money to get bands from Tobago to Trinidad.

“I saying it outright. Last time, I take the bundle on my back and I get licks for it. I not sticking that…bands coming from Tobago, where we getting the allocation money to see about that?”

Diaz claimed no was looking at the development of TT’s culture.

“I am displeased about a few things like the allocation. We are the organisation who made cuts and submitted to Government. When Government come and say xyz, we go to our organisation and make cuts and we come back,” he said.

On pannists remittances, Diaz said the pan Trinbago did not know where it stood with that since it had shifted so many times over different administrations. He said people should be thankful for the panyards which accommodated young players since it kept many of them away from crime.

He said he was going to request a meeting with NCC’s chairman, Colin Lucas on the matter of the allocation.

“We have over 176 steelbands participating in a National Panorama for 55 years. We can’t get the kind of support. I see people raise their head and they get money. When they come to the pan, cut it,” Diaz said.