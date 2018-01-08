Bravo blasts Red Force miscommunication

Darren Bravo

West Indies batsman Darren Bravo said he is willing to make his highly anticipated return to regional cricket and represent the Red Force in the last game of the 2017/2018 Four-Day tournament and the 2018 Regional Super50 tournament.

However, it seems that the chairman of selectors Raphick Jumadeen is not aware of Bravo’s interest.

In an Express report yesterday, Jumadeen said he was unaware Bravo was keen on playing for the four-day team this season. He was quoted as saying,

“We certainly did not hear anything from him, and as selectors, because we did not hear anything from him, we could not discuss it.”

Bravo responded to the Express report on Instagram yesterday, saying, “It’s very disturbing to see an article publish in today’s Express newspaper about my availability pertaining to the last couple of games in the PCL (Four-Day tournament).

However on the 27th of December I had a conversation with the head coach Mr Kelvin Williams and I outlined precisely my availability and that if I have to play in any of the remaining games it will be last one in Guyana.

I also told him on the 7th of January that I’m available for the the 1st eight games of the super 50 and he said that the selectors have selected a 22-man squad and he will have to let the chairman know and get back to me.

So to wake up this morning and see this article it goes to show that there’s a breakdown in communication and probably he’s not aware what’s taking place in his circle.

Up to this day I never got a call from the chairman of selectors. I don’t think he have my number on his phone.

Having said that, I do wish the Red Force team all the very best in their next encounter vs the windward islands.”

Bravo has not played for the TT Red Force or West Indies in more than year, following a disagreement with president of Cricket West Indies (CWI) Dave Cameron.

Bravo blasted Cameron for false statements made about his retainer contract and called the Jamaican a “big idiot”. A truce has been called, however, with both sides expressing contrition, and the WICB has said Bravo is free to be selected.